UP ATS questions Pak citizen Seema, Indian partner Sachin for second day

The cross-border couple were first interrogated by the UP ATS on Monday at its office in Noida and the duo was released late in the night

Press Trust of India Noida
Pakistani citizen Seema Haider and her Indian partner Sachin Meena

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, who entered India illegally in May, was picked up by Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for questioning for a second day on Tuesday, an official said.

Her Indian partner, Sachin Meena, with whom Hiader is currently staying in Greater Noida, has also been taken for questioning by the agency, the local police official said.

The cross-border couple were first interrogated by the UP ATS on Monday at its office in Noida and the duo was released late in the night.

Haider, 30, and Meena, 22, were first arrested by the local police in Greater Noida on July 4 but were granted bail by a court on July 7.

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

