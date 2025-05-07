'Targeted those who killed innocents': Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the action eliminated those who targeted and killed innocent civilians. He was speaking at the launch of 50 new infrastructure projects by the Border Roads Organisation in New Delhi on Wednesday. Lauding the Indian armed forces for ‘Operation Sindoor’, Defence Ministeron Wednesday said the action eliminated those who targeted and killed innocent civilians. He was speaking at the launch of 50 new infrastructure projects by the Border Roads Organisation in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“The operation reflects not just our military precision but also our moral restraint. In the words of Lord Hanuman: ‘Jin mohi maara, tin mohi maare’. This means we struck only those who harmed our innocents,” he said.

Speaking about the precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), he said, “As you all know, last night the Indian forces created a new history by displaying their valour and courage. The Indian armed forces have acted with precision, alertness and sensitivity. The targets we had set have been destroyed with precision as per the planned plan.”

The action came after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator. Singh said the terrorists involved had links across the border and that investigations showed Pakistan’s involvement—similar to previous attacks on Indian soil.

He thanked the Indian armed forces for their successful mission.

Watch video: India's Strike On Pakistan Terror Bases, Operation Sindoor | Bahawalpur | Muridke “That is, the army has shown a kind of precision, precaution and compassion for which I congratulate our army soldiers and officers on behalf of the entire country,” he added. The Defence Minister said India had used its right to respond strongly to terrorism.

What is ‘Mission Sindoor’?

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, the Indian armed forces carried out airstrikes on 9 terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The action came in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India’s attack resulted in killing of several terrorists, and it was a blow to the large terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

During India’s offensive, several close aides of terrorist Hafiz Saeed, including ten of his family members, were reportedly killed, according to news report. Meanwhile, Pakistan has stated that it is prepared to ease tensions if India agrees to de-escalate.