UP govt to plant 11.4 million saplings for Van Mahotsav drive in July

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department will plant 11.4 million saplings along roadsides to mark Van Mahotsav from July 1 to 7, an official statement said on Sunday.

The initiative is part of the state's monsoon plantation target of 350 million trees for the year 2025.

According to the statement, the Forest Department, which is the nodal agency for the plantation drive, has completed all preparations for the campaign. A total of 524.3 million saplings have been raised across 2,586 nurseries in the state to ensure the success of the initiative.

In addition to roadside plantations, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) will plant 250,000 saplings along expressways to further support the state's green agenda. The saplings will be planted near five major expressways — Bundelkhand Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway, and Agra–Lucknow Expressway.