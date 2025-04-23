UP police on high alert after Pahalgam terror attack; security stepped up

UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar has issued a high alert across the state following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He has instructed the police to remain extra cautious, especially in sensitive and border districts.

The DGP has ordered close monitoring of rail, road, and air traffic in view of any suspicious foreign activity. Security has been tightened in areas bordering Nepal, as well as at bus and railway stations.

Police have also been told to keep a strict watch on anti-social and anti-national elements who were previously under surveillance. Special care must be taken to ensure the safety of tourists, especially foreign nationals.

Instructions have also been given to increase security at important religious and historical sites like Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and the Taj Mahal, following the set Standard Operating Procedures (S.O.P.).

ALSO READ: Pahalgam attack updates

Speaking on the incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "This is a very sad incident. It is a cowardly act by terrorists. We are all with the grieving families. Strong actions will be taken."

Meanwhile, in Srinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his tributes to the victims by laying a wreath at a poignant ceremony outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

Also Read

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Union Home Minister chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack after he reached Srinagar in the evening yesterday. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

Shah also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident.

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing," the Home Minister said in a post on X.