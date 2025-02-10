UPSC coaching deaths: Court reserves order on bail plea of CEO of RAU's IAS

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday reserved its order on the regular bail of RAU's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta and Coordinator Deshpal Singh. This case is related to the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of RAU's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajender Nagar in July 2024.

Gupta's counsel said that they are ready to contribute Rs 25 lakh voluntarily to the Delhi Legal Service Authority; however, CBI opposed the bail pleas of the accused persons.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna reserved the order after hearing submissions from the counsel for the accused, CBI and counsel for the complainant.

The court is to pronounce the order today.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, who appeared for Abhishek Gupta, submitted the order of the Delhi High Court and said that the financial condition of Rs 2.5 crore has been set aside. It further argued that the investigation is completed and a charge sheet has been filed by the CBI. He has been on interim bail since September 23, 2024.

On the other hand, the senior public prosecutor for CBI opposed the bail application, saying that a message should be sent to society in such cases.

Advocate Abhijit Anand, counsel for Delvin Suresh, also opposed the bail plea. He said that corruption was involved in this case.

He submitted that in this case, further investigation is going on. He referred to the judgement of the Supreme Court and argued that bail should not be granted if the investigation is ongoing in the economic offence and corruption is an economic offence.

He further submitted that the building was not meant for educational purposes, and it was also submitted that the FIRE NOC was obtained through corrupt means.

The Delhi High Court has already granted regular bail to 4 co-owners of the building.