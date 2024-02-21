Home / India News / Urgent action needed to tackle India's carbon emissions: Prakash Javadekar

Urgent action needed to tackle India's carbon emissions: Prakash Javadekar

Press Trust of India Guwahati

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 10:30 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekarsaid as the world grapples with severe climatic upheavals, India's three per cent contribution to carbon emissions demand urgent action.

The brunt of climate change falls on the poor and as a responsible nation, it is "incumbent for us to lead the change", the former Union minister for environment, forest and climate change said at the National Movement of U75: Net Zero Workshop for NE Region at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG), here on Tuesday.

"With the rise of electric vehicles, infrastructure, and energy efficiency, India is making strides in reducing carbon emissions and achieving G20 targets", he said.

As custodians of the environment, Javadekar urged everyone to prioritise watershed development, advocating the mantra, 'save water, generate water; save electricity, generate electricity.'

He praised initiatives such as the climate-tracking app for universities and the net-zero workshop as demonstrations of collective commitment to green action and a sustainable future.

The workshop, organised by IITG in collaboration with the Green Terre Foundation (GTF), focused on empowering universities and colleges to achieve carbon neutrality under the U75 initiative, which stands for 'Universities for carbon neutrality during the Amrit Kal after 75th anniversary of India's Independence.'

The one-day workshop showcased insightful presentations by distinguished speakers from across the country.

Topics :Prakash JavadekarRajya SabhaCarbon emissions

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

