US-India ties continue to reach new heights: US Embassy amid fallout

The post comes amid strained relations between India and the US after the Donald Trump-led administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports

Modi asserted that India and China are partners, not rivals.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
The Embassy of the United States in India said that the ties between Washington and New Delhi continue to scale new heights. "The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century," the US Embassy said in an X post on Monday.
 
The post comes amid strained relations between India and the US after the Donald Trump-led administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, including a 25 per cent duty for importing Russian oil. The move has pushed New Delhi to explore new markets, including an effort to mend ties with China.

'Enduring friendship fuels this journey'

Posting a January 26 statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the embassy said, "We are spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople."
 
In his statement made on January 26 as India marked Republic Day, Rubio had stressed the friendship between the two nations. "The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship," he said. 
 
At the time, he pledged to deepen cooperation in the year ahead, highlighting joint initiatives in space research and collaboration within the Quad to foster a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Since then, the relations between the two countries have shifted significantly.

Brahmins profiteering at the expense of Indians: Navarro

Earlier in the day, Navarro said “Brahmins” in India are “profiteering at the expense of the Indian people.” Questioning India's ties with China and Russia, Navarro said, "I don’t understand why he’s getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping when he’s the leader of the biggest democracy in the world."
 
Last month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that Indian refiners had earned “$16 billion in excess profits” from Russian crude.

Modi looks to boost ties with Russia, China

In several videos circulating online on Monday, Modi was seen chatting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China. Modi is currently on a visit to China, where he held bilateral talks with Jinping. He also discussed trade ties with Putin, who is scheduled to visit India in December.
 
Modi asserted that India and China are partners, not rivals. Noting that the consensus between the two countries far outweighs their disagreement, Modi said New Delhi is ready to view and develop bilateral ties with Beijing from a long-term perspective. Taking a jab at Trump, Jinping said that SCO should “stand firm against hegemony, bullying, and bluster”.
 
 
 

Topics :Narendra ModiUS Embassy in IndiaUnited StatesTrump tariffsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

