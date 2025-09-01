US-India ties continue to reach new heights: US Embassy amid fallout

The Embassy of the United States in India said that the ties between Washington and New Delhi continue to scale new heights. "The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century," the US Embassy said in an X post on Monday.

The post comes amid strained relations between India and the US after the Donald Trump-led administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, including a 25 per cent duty for importing Russian oil. The move has pushed New Delhi to explore new markets, including an effort to mend ties with China.

'Enduring friendship fuels this journey' Posting a January 26 statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the embassy said, "We are spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople." ALSO READ: Putin shares limousine with PM Modi to travel to meeting venue in China In his statement made on January 26 as India marked Republic Day, Rubio had stressed the friendship between the two nations. "The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship," he said.

At the time, he pledged to deepen cooperation in the year ahead, highlighting joint initiatives in space research and collaboration within the Quad to foster a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Since then, the relations between the two countries have shifted significantly. Brahmins profiteering at the expense of Indians: Navarro Earlier in the day, Navarro said “Brahmins” in India are “profiteering at the expense of the Indian people.” Questioning India's ties with China and Russia, Navarro said, "I don’t understand why he’s getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping when he’s the leader of the biggest democracy in the world."