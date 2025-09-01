Monday, September 01, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Putin shares limousine with PM Modi to travel to meeting venue in China

Putin shares limousine with PM Modi to travel to meeting venue in China

The two leaders continued their one-to-one dialogue on the way to the hotel where they were to be joined by members of their teams

PM Modi, Putin take a ride together

pm Modi also took to social media to share a photo of himself and the Russian president inside the limousine | Image: X/@narendramodi

Press Trust of India Tianjin
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was offered a lift by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his AURUS limousine to reach the venue of their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here on Monday.

The two leaders continued their one-to-one dialogue on the way to the hotel where they were to be joined by members of their teams. However, on reaching the hotel they did not deboard the Russian president's limousine and continued their conversation for 50 minutes, Russian national radio station VestiFM reported.

Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the two leaders had tet-a-tet in the car for about an hour.

 

Modi also took to social media to share a photo of himself and the Russian president inside the limousine.

After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful, Modi said.

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE updates: We have seen ugly face of terrorism recently in Pahalgam, says PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SCO Summit

'India, Russia stand shoulder to shoulder': PM Modi tells Putin at SCO meet

SCO Summit, SCO, Modi, Narendra Modi

Tianjin Declaration: SCO backs India, condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Modi, Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

Xi invokes Panchsheel pact in talks with Modi: What is it, why it matters?

Donald Trump, Trump

US wooed India for 30 years, Trump upended ties within few months

Commentators in Moscow say perhaps this was the most important confidential conversation between Modi and Putin during which they probably discussed issues not for the ears of others.

During their bilateral talks, Modi conveyed to Putin that it is humanity's call to end the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible.

The call of humanity is to end the conflict as soon as possible and find ways to bring permanent peace to the region, he said.

Modi also said that India is waiting to receive the Russian leader.

Putin is set to travel to India in December for summit talks with Modi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Alibaba

Alibaba gains $50 billion value after AI progress fuels market rally

pakistan Flag

5 crew members killed after helicopter crashes in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago

World running out of time to act on climate change, warns COP30 president

Supreme Court, SC

SC clears way for construction of new passenger jetty at Gateway of India

US President Donald Trump

Trump slams tariff ruling by court, says US could be 'completely destroyed'

Topics : Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin India Russia India-Russia ties China SCO summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon