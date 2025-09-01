Weather update: IMD issues red alert in Himachal, Madhya Pradesh, UP

Today Weather update: The The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe rainfall in September 2025, following heavy rainfall in numerous districts of India last month. In anticipation of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, the IMD on Sunday issued a red alert for many places in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Several states, including Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, have also received an orange alert, which denotes moderate spells. Up till September 2, Delhi is expected to see mostly cloudy skies and moderate rain, according to the IMD.

IMD forecast for Delhi weather today

On September 1, the IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies over Delhi. There is a potential of severe rain in certain locations in the morning, but most locations may anticipate mild to moderate rain and thundershowers.

On September 1, the Delhi-NCR is forecast to see heavy rain and thunderstorms. The entire day is predicted to be cloudy, which could result in traffic jams and delays to daily activities. It is anticipated that the maximum temperature will rise to about 31 degrees Celsius, while the low will fall to 22 degrees Celsius. Alerts in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Himachal On Monday, September 1, the IMD warned of severe rains and issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. This suggests that North India's monsoon instability is still continuing strong. Punjab's continuous, heavy rainfall has caused major rivers including the Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, and Ghaggar to overflow, making the flood situation worse. Of Punjab's 23 districts, 22 have been affected thus far. 26 people have been killed, 1,312 villages have been impacted, and about 3 lakh acres of standing crops have been submerged.

Thunderstorms with lightning across Assam and Meghalaya Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Assam & Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Marathwada, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura were among the states where the IMD predicted thunderstorms with lightning. Weather update in Gujarat Gujarat too anticipates higher-than-normal rainfall in September. It is expected to rain heavily in places like Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod, and others during the course of the next few days. Rainfall on Sunday was 4 mm in Ahmedabad and 39 mm in Detroj.

Additionally, there were differences in the temperature patterns, with central India enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures and south and north India recording cooler-than-normal temperatures. The mean temperatures in central and northern India hit their fifth-highest points ever, but no outliers that broke records were reported. IMD weather in September 2025 September's average rainfall is expected to surpass 109% with most areas of the nation seeing above-normal rainfall, according to the IMD. September's intense rains could cause serious problems for North India, such as the possibility of landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand and disruptions to daily life in South Haryana, Delhi, and North Rajasthan.