Home / India News / US, India will rise to challenges together: Marco Rubio in I-Day message

US, India will rise to challenges together: Marco Rubio in I-Day message

On behalf of the US, Rubio extended congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India on the occasion of the country's Independence Day

Marco Rubio
Rubio said the two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New York/Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 7:20 AM IST
India and the United States, working together, will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both countries, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, describing the historic relationship between New Delhi and Washington as consequential and far-reaching.

On behalf of the US, Rubio extended congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India on the occasion of the country's Independence Day on Friday.

The historic relationship between the world's largest democracy and the world's oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries, Rubio said in his message.

Rubio said the two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region and the partnership between India and the US spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Independence DayMarco RubioUS India relations

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

