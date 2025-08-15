US, India will rise to challenges together: Marco Rubio in I-Day message

India and the United States, working together, will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both countries, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, describing the historic relationship between New Delhi and Washington as consequential and far-reaching.

On behalf of the US, Rubio extended congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India on the occasion of the country's Independence Day on Friday.

The historic relationship between the world's largest democracy and the world's oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries, Rubio said in his message.