PM Modi to address nation as India marks 79th I-Day with Naya Bharat theme

With just hours to go before India marks its 79th Independence Day, preparations are in full swing at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 12th consecutive address to the nation.

PM Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

The tricolour is already visible in shops, on streets, and in markets across the country, with saffron, white and green dominating everything from clothing to everyday items. This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary will introduce Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi area, to the PM. The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the I-Day celebrations this year. The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo, accompanied by floral arrangements themed around the operation. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals will be showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal will pilot the aircraft.

After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the nation. Following the PM's address, NCC cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing the National Anthem. A total of 2,500 cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with 'My Bharat' volunteers, will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart, forming the 'Naya Bharat' logo. Approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort this year, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, the winners of international sports events, the Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and the best-performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.

Best performing farmers traders/cooperatives who availed credit under Credit Guarantee Scheme for e-Negotiable Warehouse Receipts, Best performing Sarpanches of Open Defecation Free Plus Villages, Best performing Sarpanches of Catch the Rain Abhiyan, Best performing young authors under PM YUVA (Youth Author Mentorship Scheme), Best performing Youth, skilled and trained under PM-VIKAS scheme, Best performing entrepreneurs under PM Van Dhan Yojana by TRIFED, Best performing entrepreneurs of SC/ST community under National SC/ST Hub Scheme, Best performing students under PM-DAKSH, SHREYAS and SHRESTA scheme, Best performing Self Help Groups under VISVAS scheme, Best performing entrepreneurs by NSTFDC, Best performing Interns of PM Internship Scheme, Best performing My Bharat Volunteers, Beneficiaries of PM Awaas Yojana Gramin among others have been invited.

To promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India for the first time on the evening of Independence Day celebrations. The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists. The government also sent seven multi-party delegations to several countries across the globe to apprise them of India's stand against cross-border terrorism.

On the call of PM Modi, the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan has proved to fill the citizens with a national patriotic spirit. Tiranga Yatra was carried out across the country. The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "This year, we are going to celebrate the fourth edition of the Tiranga campaign, for which more than 5 lakh youths have registered as volunteers. These youths will inspire people for the Tiranga campaign."

The Ministry of Culture is the nodal Ministry for this campaign. It is working in close collaboration with State Governments, Union Territories, educational institutions, community organisations, and the general public to ensure widespread participation. Citizens are encouraged to hoist the Tiranga at their homes, offices, and public spaces, and to share their celebrations through photographs and stories on social media using the hashtag #HarGharTiranga. The Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 campaign builds on the resounding success of previous years, infusing it with fresh energy, creativity, and opportunities for citizens to connect with the national flag in deeply personal and community-driven ways.