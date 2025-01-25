Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / US opting out won't be good for anyone: WHO ex-chief scientist Swaminathan

US opting out won't be good for anyone: WHO ex-chief scientist Swaminathan

Hoping that the US, which has so much technical and scientific expertise, will reconsider its decision, she said if it opts out, the North American nation would also be unable to access data of WHO

Soumya Swaminathan
She opined that for health security in the future and to protect people from pandemics, all countries, including the US, need to work together. | Photo courtesy: @doctorsoumya
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former chief scientist of the World Health Organisation, Soumya Swaminathan on Saturday said the US opting out of WHO would not be good for anyone including that country and contributions to the global health watchdog depends on the GDPs of respective countries.

Hoping that the US, which has so much technical and scientific expertise, will reconsider its decision, she said if it opts out, the North American nation would also be unable to access data of WHO to be part of solutions.

"The richer the country, the more you pay because you have to pay as a percentage of your GDP. The current system is very fair. You cannot expect a small country in the middle of Africa like Congo to pay the same amount as the United States," Swaminathan told PTI Videos, on the sidelines of the Hyderabad Literary Festival here.

She was responding to US President Donald Trump's comments that his country with 325 million population paid USD 500 million to the WHO against China with 1.4 billion people paying USD 39 million.

Trump recently signed an executive order beginning the process of withdrawing America from the WHO, the second time in less than five years that the US has made a move to withdraw from the world body.

She opined that for health security in the future and to protect people from pandemics, all countries, including the US, need to work together.

Also Read

Premium

Withdrawal symptoms: US is ceding global leadership where it matters most

China expresses firm support for WHO after Trump announces to quit

Trump team revives 2020 plan for US exit from WHO on day one of new term

Pakistan's week-long polio eradication campaign begins amid tight security

Bavarian Nordic partners with Serum Institute for Mpox vaccine production

"Even the United States will actually find it difficult to access data to be part of solutions to know what is going on in the other parts of the world if they are not part of WHO," Swaminathan said.

"I think it is really not good for anyone that such an important, such a large country is withdrawing."  Asserting that health is interconnected and all the health risks are global, she said today viruses arising in one part of the world can spread around the world within 30 hours.

"So unless we have global collaboration and global policies and rules and regulations and understanding between countries, it is going to be impossible to address the threats to global health," Swaminathan said.

She said the WHO is one place and platform where 193 countries come together and discuss issues, debate and arrive at a consensus before formulating rules like international health regulations and pandemic treaties.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Bengaluru closed for North India' post fuels Kannada language debate

R-Day parade: India to showcase military prowess, rich cultural heritage

RG Kar case: Legal experts back life sentence, oppose death penalty

Vision IAS fined 3 lakh for misleading civil services exam advertisements

Glad that Odisha emerged at top in fiscal health in NITI report: Patnaik

Topics :World Health OrganizationSoumya SwaminathanDonald Trump

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story