US Special Envoy on climate change Kerry to travel to New Delhi, Chennai

In New Delhi, Kerry will meet senior government officials

Press Trust of India Washington
In Chennai, he will attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting, the statement said | Photo: ANI Twitter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 7:24 AM IST
US President's Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to New Delhi and Chennai from July 25 to 29, an official statement said on Monday.

The purpose of the presidential envoy's visit is to advance shared objectives on climate and clean energy, including mutual efforts to build a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage solutions, support the deployment of zero-emission buses, and diversify clean energy supply chains, the State Department said.

In New Delhi, Kerry will meet senior government officials.

In Chennai, he will attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting, the statement said.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

