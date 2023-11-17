Home / India News / Use of AI for creating 'deep fake' problematic, media must educate: PM

Use of AI for creating 'deep fake' problematic, media must educate: PM

Modi further said that India's achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic created confidence among the people that the country is not going to stop now

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged the misuse of artificial intelligence for creating 'deep fakes', and said the media must educate people about this crisis in making.

Addressing journalists at BJP's Diwali Milan programme at the party's headquarters here, Modi also referred to his resolve to make India 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), saying these are not merely words but a ground reality.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He also said that 'vocal for local' has found people's support.

Modi further said that India's achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic created confidence among the people that the country is not going to stop now.

He also said that Chhath Puja has become a 'rashtriya parva' (national festival) and it is a matter of great happiness.

Also Read

Chhath Puja 2023: History, Significance, 20 best wishes, messages to share

Special trains to run on the eve of Chhath Puja; see complete schedule

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Mesmerising mix of art and AI

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Kolkata Metro Schedule for today: More services amid Durga Puja Carnival

J-K encounter: 5 Lashkar terrorists killed, bodies being retrieved

Ashneer Grover, wife, stopped from leaving for New York at Delhi airport

'Celebrations in Pakistan' if other party wins MP polls: Narottam Mishra

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train: Indian railways starts train from Mumbai today

Suraksha Realty directors buy Rs 100 cr sea-facing luxury flats in Worli

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnologymediaIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story