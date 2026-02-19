Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh CM to hold investor roadshows in Singapore, Japan next week

Uttar Pradesh CM to hold investor roadshows in Singapore, Japan next week

The CM is expected to hold investors' roadshows and meetings in Singapore and Japan on February 23-24 and February 25-26 respectively

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
premium
During his nearly 5-day foreign tour beginning February 22, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet regional business leaders across sectors including manufacturing, electronics, infrastructure, data centres, semiconductors fabrication, tourism and services. (Photo:PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Uttar Pradesh will hold investors’ roadshows in Singapore and Japan next week, pitching the state as an investment destination in South Asia, a senior official said.
 
During his nearly 5-day foreign tour beginning February 22, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet regional business leaders across sectors including manufacturing, electronics, infrastructure, data centres, semiconductors fabrication, tourism and services.
 
“The CM will confabulate with leading industrialists and investors in Singapore and Japan, and impress upon them to invest in Uttar Pradesh, which has in recent years significantly improved in the “ease of doing business” metric,” a senior Invest UP official said.
 
His delegation will comprise UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi apart from key bureaucrats.
 
The CM is expected to hold investors' roadshows and meetings in Singapore and Japan on February 23-24 and February 25-26 respectively.
 
The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to sign a large number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the two leading Asian economies to foster trade and business ties. “The CM will invite marquee Japanese automobile, electronics and IT companies to invest in Uttar Pradesh,” the official added.
 
In January 2026, a delegation from Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, led by Vice Governor Junichi Ishidera, had also called upon Yogi to deliberate on the implementation of an MoU signed with the UP government in 2024. 
 
In Singapore, the state government will seek to forge alliances in areas of urban development, smart cities, water management and skill development. 
 
Apart from investors, the CM will also interact with the members of the Indian diaspora in the two Asian countries.
 
Last year, Japan's Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi had met the CM in Lucknow to discuss collaboration in technology, investment, skill development and tourism. Keiichi had underlined that Japanese companies now viewed UP as an investment-friendly destination.
 
In his previous official foreign visits, Yogi had toured Myanmar, Mauritius, Nepal and Russia.
 
Since the Yogi government is looking to organise its 5th Groundbreaking Ceremony (GBC) to launch projects worth more than ₹5 trillion in the next couple of months, the investors' roads will give further momentum to the industrial development agenda of the state.
 
At the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, the Yogi government netted investment proposals to the tune of ₹40 trillion across sectors.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Herald case: Delhi HC to hear Mar 9 ED plea against Sonia, Rahul

Noida schools receive bomb threats, police say nothing suspicious found

SC slams freebies culture, says states should open avenues for employment

Punjab Secretariat receives bomb threat e-mail; search finds it to be hoax

CM Fadnavis, Dy CMs pay tributes to Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort

Topics :Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentInvestment

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story