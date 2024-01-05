Uttar Pradesh government taps Russia, Gulf markets for farm exports

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is tapping Russia and the Gulf markets to export horticultural crops in a bid to boost the rural economy and provide remunerative prices to the state’s farmers.

The government has exported a consignment of guava to Oman even as more bulk orders are expected.

Earlier, a shipment of mangoes was sent to Russia, which fetched the local farmers almost 10 times higher prices than local rates.

“The exported mango fetched Rs 800 per kg price in Russia compared to an average price of Rs 80 per kg in the local markets,” said Dinesh Pratap Singh, minister of state (independent charge) Horticulture Agriculture Marketing Agriculture Foreign Trade and Agriculture Export Department.

In 2021-22, the state had exported 160,000 tonnes of vegetables to Gulf countries through air routes.

Singh said the government was taking multiple steps to double the farmers’ income and facilitate farm exports.

“Several crops grown in UP are gaining traction in the export market and contributing to the government’s agenda of boosting farm income,” he said.

The state is also looking to expand the export market spectrum to European countries. It is also setting up modern packhouses to catalyse farm exports.

The government is motivating farmers to cultivate crops which have a higher export potential. It is promising assistance related to farmers’ training, subsidy and marketing support.

UP is among the top agricultural and horticultural producers in India with leadership positions in a variety of crops including sugarcane and potato.

Higher farm shipments will give a fillip to the agrarian economy of the state and accelerate socio-economic growth by promoting ‘agri-prenuers’ and food processing.

Meanwhile, UP has clocked 3.5 million tonnes (MT) in paddy procurement in the current kharif marketing season 2023-24.

It is targeting 7 million tonnes in direct paddy procurement from farmers. So far, about 525,000 paddy farmers have been paid about Rs 6,800 crore.

Moreover, about 360,000 tonnes of millets or ‘Shri Anna’ have been procured and farmers are paid Rs 838 crore. Millet crops include maize, bajra and jowar. The state is targeting to achieve a millet acreage of 2.5 million hectares.

At present, millet crop area and production in UP is estimated at 1.1 million hectares and 5 million tonnes respectively, which corresponds to 20 per cent of India’s annual output. Major millets in UP include jowar, bajra, kodo, ragi, kottu and sanwa.