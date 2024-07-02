Uttar Pradesh government to funnel Rs 75,000 crore in energy projects

The Uttar Pradesh government has lined up investment to the tune of Rs 75,000 crore in the energy sector amid soaring demand for electricity which is likely to hit 53,000 megawatt (mw) by 2028.

While the peak demand in UP breached the 30,000 mw mark this summer, the incremental demand coupled with industrialisation, urbanisation and proliferating charging infrastructure for e-vehicles will continue to push the power consumption. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

UP is working on a multipronged roadmap to augment thermal power generation as well as fortify infrastructure to withstand the energy growth trajectory.

Of the total Rs 75,000 crore worth of power projects, Rs 43,000 crore will go into ramping up energy feeders infra and installing smart meters across the state.

The remaining Rs 32,000 crore will be invested in two thermal projects, which are 1,980 mw Ghatampur and 1,320 mw Obra C plants in Kanpur and Sonbhadra districts respectively.

Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to expedite projects under the jurisdiction of state’s five electricity distribution companies (discoms).

The discoms are Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (Eastern UP), Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (Central UP), Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (Southern UP), Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (Western UP) and Kanpur Electricity Supply Company - KESCO (Kanpur region).

On the back of the fast improvement in the electricity infra and distribution network, the state ranks among the leading e-vehicle markets in India.

E-scooter maker Ather Energy chief business officer Ravneet Singh Phokela has said that UP was among the most promising e-vehicle markets owing to its vast size and population base, apart from the progressive policy framework.

Ahead of the summer season, the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) had traded for wheeling-in 5,500 million units (MU) from 11 states through power banking. It included 4,000 MU to be supplied during the high energy demand Apr-Oct period.

The partner power-banking states included Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh etc.

Power banking is a bilateral arrangement between two power utilities/states to trade energy to match their seasonal variations of surplus-deficit matrix.

It is a cash-less transaction and no tariff is paid for the energy availed of. Power banking or swap arrangements are routinely executed between power utilities in India. Power banking offers a pool of cheaper energy for states. The beneficiary state feeds the partner state when excess power is available in lean months.