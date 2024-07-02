'Justice to all, appeasement to none': Top 10 quotes of PM in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, responding to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. His speech came a day after Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his address, PM Modi criticised the Opposition for their persistent misinformation campaigns, highlighting their electoral defeats. “The public has chosen us in the world’s largest election campaign and I can understand the pain of some people. Despite spreading lies continuously, they suffered a huge defeat,” Modi remarked. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s address in the Lok Sabha:

1. The country saw appeasement politics for a long time. We followed ‘santushtikaran’ not ‘tushtikaran’. Our motto is justice for all, appeasement to none.

2. The people of this country have given a mandate to the Congress in the 2024 elections and the mandate of this country is that you sit in the Opposition and when the arguments end, keep shouting.

4. If we remember those days of 2014, we will realise that the people of our country had lost their self-confidence. The country had drowned in the abyss of despair.

5. There was a time before 2014 when terrorists could come and attack wherever they wanted. Every corner of India was targeted, and the governments used to sit quietly. 2014 ke baad ka Hindustan ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai.

6. The country has blessed us with our zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Today, India’s credibility has increased across the world...The sole aim of our every policy, every decision, every action has been ‘India first’

7. Those who dance with the Constitution on their head did not dare to implement it in Jammu and Kashmir, they insulted BR Ambedkar.

8. After abrogation of Article 370, stone pelting is over. People trust the Constitution, flag and democracy of India and voting in large numbers.

9. Congress and its ecosystem are trying to impress upon people that they have defeated us. It has become a parasitic party after 2014 and eats up the votes of its allies.



10. They (Congress) have tried to divide based on religion and even gave election tickets to those who had advocated division of the country.

