NEET UG row: Over dozen students detained during march to Parliament

Over a dozen students were detained while attempting to march towards the Parliament on Tuesday to protest against alleged irregularities in several competitive exams.

The students belonging to different outfits under the banner "India against NTA" gathered at the Patel Chowk metro station here and started raising "anti-NTA" slogans.

Carrying posters and banners with slogans like "sack Union Education Minister" and "NTA must go" written over them, the students staged demonstration against the reported incidents of paper leak and corruption in the medical entrance exam, besides others.

The Delhi Police detained the protesting students while they tried to march towards the Parliament to press their demands.

"After holding a presser at the Press Club, the students gathered at the Patel Chowk metro station from where they started marching towards the Parliament. Over a dozen students were detained while attempting to do so," said a police officer.

Various students outfits under the banner "India against NTA" have been staging an indefinite sit-in at the Jantar Mantar here against alleged rigging in the NTA held examinations -- NEET UG, PG and UGC NET.

Their protest entered its seventh day on Tuesday with a call to take out a march to the Parliament to forward the agitation.

The members of Left backed All India Students Association (AISA) and Delhi University's Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) are among those sitting on the protest.

The students have called for another march for "Sansad Gherao" on Wednesday along with the student outfits of INDIA block parties on the last day of 18th Lok Sabha.

Their demands include scrapping of NTA, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and decentralisation of entrance examinations.