Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh government to tap capital markets with municipal bonds

Uttar Pradesh government to tap capital markets with municipal bonds

A bond is a debt security issued by a government agency or municipality to finance capital expenditure

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

After listing the bonds of  Lucknow and Ghaziabad municipal corporations on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE),
 four other municipal bodies in Uttar Pradesh are gearing up to float the debt market instruments.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The cities in the pipeline include Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apart from Kanpur, Agra and Prayagraj (Allahabad).

They are likely to raise about ₹100 crore each through the bonds. The proceeds will be invested in urban development and infrastructure projects, a senior government official said.
 
A bond is a debt security issued by a government agency or municipality to finance capital expenditure. 

The  investors receive returns on a predetermined rate of interest over a stipulated period.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the four municipal corporations to float their bonds after Lucknow and Ghaziabad successfully raised Rs 200 crore and ₹150 crore respectively from the capital market through these instruments.

Lucknow and Ghaziabad municipal entities tapped the bond market in the post-pandemic period when the domestic  and international financial markets were still weathering the adverse impact.

However, the four municipal bodies failed to process their bonds even after a year.

Recently, the government expressed displeasure with the municipal commissioners for their failure to act despite
 an express directive from the CM. Now, a nodal officer has been appointed to facilitate the process.

In November 2020, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) issued bonds of ₹200 crore, which were oversubscribed
 by 250 per cent on its debut at the BSE. The LMC bonds with 10-year tenure offered 8.5 per cent interest.

In March 2021, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GBC) became India’s first municipality to issue green municipal
 bonds worth ₹150 crore. GMC mopped up ₹100 crore and ₹50 crore in base issue and green shoe option respectively, totalling ₹150 crore in proceeds.

Apart from municipal corporations, the UP government has also asked the state development authorities to float
 infra bonds.

The development authorities of five big cities namely Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Agra have been
 asked for preliminary groundwork, including credit rating.

“We have told the development authorities to get themselves credit rated and explore the bonds market for projects
 with good financial base in terms of returns,” UP additional chief secretary, housing, Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, had earlier told

Also Read

IDFC First Bank eyes Rs 3,000 crore in debt capital through tier II bonds

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Passengers asked to refrain from carrying inflammable materials on trains

Planners and architects have key role to play in India's urbanisation: Kant

India strongly condemned deaths of civilians: PM Modi on Hamas-Israel war

Take all possible immediate remedial measures to improve AQI: NGT to states

FinMin organises workshop on PPP project structuring toolkit for highways

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentMunicipal bondsCapital markets

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story