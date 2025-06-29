Air India Tokyo-Delhi flight diverted to Kolkata over cabin heat issue

Air India flight AI357, operating from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Delhi, was diverted to make an unscheduled landing in Kolkata on Sunday as a precautionary measure following elevated cabin temperatures during the journey.

According to an official statement from the airline, the flight landed safely and is currently being inspected.

"Air India flight AI357, operating from Haneda to Delhi on 29 June 2025, made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperatures experienced in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely in Kolkata and is currently undergoing checks," said the Air India spokesperson.

The airline further said, "Our ground colleagues in Kolkata are providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly our passengers to Delhi at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers."