Uttarakhand CM signs MoUs worth Rs 5,450 cr with industry groups in Dubai

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of various industry groups in the road show organized in Dubai for the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023, said an official statement from Chief Minister's Office.

So far, investment MoUs worth Rs 5450 crore have been signed with various industry groups in Dubai in the presence of the Chief Minister, while meetings are going on with many other industry groups, added the statement.

CM Dhami also invited all the industrial houses for the summit to be organized in Dehradun on 8th and 9th of December. During this time, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat is also present along with CM.

Today investment MoUs were signed with the Uttarakhand government and various industry groups. In which agreements were signed on investment of Rs 5450 crore with industry groups related to tourism, education, infra, real estate. So far, Rs 2 thousand crores have been invested in Dubai with Sir Biotech and Hyatt India, Rs 950 crores with Carmilla Nutrition Technology Group for pharma production, Rs 800 crores with GTC Group, and Flow Conglomerate Group for investment in real estate, infra and tourism sectors, said the official statement.

An MoU of Rs 500 crore, Rs 700 crore for the manufacturing sector with Exley Group and an investment MoU of Rs 500 crore with Sharaf Logistics have been signed. Secretary Industries Vinay Shankar Pandey signed the MoU on behalf of the state government, read the official statement from CMO.

CM Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an investment-friendly system has been developed in Uttarakhand and a lot of work has been done in the field of infrastructure in the state.

CM further said that bilateral relations between India and the United Arab Emirates have become stronger than before. Bilateral trade between the two countries is growing at the rate of about 20 percent. He said that a large number of NRIs are working in UAE. Uttarakhand is also keen to cooperate with you for the planned development of its cities and establishment of new cities, so that it can take advantage of your expertise in this field, as mentioned in the official statement.

The Government of Uttarakhand is always ready to provide all the basic necessary facilities to the investors in the state and especially in the last two years, it has made planned efforts towards attracting investment in the state. In this connection, to attract global investment in Uttarakhand in the month of December, 2023.

The state of Uttarakhand has succeeded in creating a distinct identity for itself in India due to its progressive industrial promotion policies. Industrial electricity rates in the state are lower than other states of India, industrial harmony and excellent law and order in the state make it more special. Our state, being situated in the Himalayan region, is blessed with diverse agricultural climate and is suitable for organic agriculture, said the official statement.

Various policies, schemes and facilities are being provided by the state government to provide a better environment for the establishment of food processing industries in the state. At present, two mega food parks and four food clusters have been built in Uttarakhand, which are working at their full capacity.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said in his address that the state government is continuously making active efforts to develop the state as a most suitable destination for investment. In this series, the state of Uttarakhand has appeared among you with its limitless possibilities, read the statement from the CMO.

The state government is continuously making efforts in the direction of ease of doing business. Uttarakhand is in the achiever's category. The state has taken specific initiatives toward reforming labour laws. Similarly, continuous improvements and simplification have been made in the direction of providing land to investors.

The State Government is particularly conscious of encouraging investment in specific sectors based on the resources available in the State.