Dhami govt to rename 15 Uttarakhand places to promote heritage. Full list

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the decision is aimed at inspiring people by honouring great personalities who contributed to the 'preservation of Indian culture'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:06 AM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced that 15 places in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts would be renamed in accordance with “public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage”. 
Dhami said the move is aimed at inspiring people by honouring great personalities who contributed to the “preservation of Indian culture”. 
“The renaming of these locations is being carried out in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture. This will help people connect with their heritage and draw inspiration from those who have played a pivotal role in shaping it,” the chief minister stated. The move is part of the state government's broader effort to reinforce cultural identity and historical recognition in Uttarakhand.
 
  1. Haridwar district
Aurangzebpur → Shivaji Nagar
Gajiwali → Arya Nagar

Chandpur → Jyotiba Phule Nagar
Mohammadpur Jat → Mohanpur Jat
Khanpur Kursli → Ambedkar Nagar
Indrishpur  → Nandpur
Khanpur → Shri Krishna Puri
Akbarpur Fazalpur → Vijaynagar
 
2. Dehradun district
Miyanwala → Ramji Wala
Pirwala (Vikasnagar Block) → Kesari Nagar
Chandpur Khurd → Prithviraj Nagar
Abdulla Nagar → Daksh Nagar
 
3. Nainital district
Nawabi Road → Atal Marg
Panchakki to ITI Marg → Guru Gowalkar Marg
 
4. Udham Singh Nagar district
Nagar Panchayat Sultanpur Patti → Kaushalya Puri
 

Will help promote heritage, says BJP

The BJP said CM Dhami has been working for the state’s heritage and this move is in tune with public sentiment, culture, and heritage. “This decision is highly commendable. Our party welcomes it. The chief minister has been working for the state’s culture and heritage, whether it is addressing the issue of demographic change or working in the interest of the state. This decision is another step in that direction. For centuries, the legacy of foreign invaders had been prevailing in our country, despite the immense atrocities they inflicted upon us. Renaming so many places named after foreign invaders will help promote our heritage and culture,” said Manveer Chauhan, the BJP’s media in-charge in the state. 
The Congress party said it was neither in support of the move nor against it. Former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said, “Changing names has become the BJP’s agenda since they have nothing to show in terms of real work. The last eight-and-a-half years have been a complete failure, and the public has been questioning them. To distract the public, they are indulging in this spectacle of changing names.”
 
[With agency inputs]
First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

