Uttarakhand: Road near Nandaprayag on Badrinath NH blocked due to debris

Further, according to the police, the road was blocked near Navodaya Vidyalaya Peepalkoti on Badrinath National Highway owing to the pile-up of debris

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
The road near Nandaprayag and Pursari on the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

Chamoli Police shared the visuals from the spot on social media platforms, showing a huge pile of debris on the road.

Further, according to the police, the road was blocked near Navodaya Vidyalaya Peepalkoti on Badrinath National Highway owing to the pile-up of debris.

Earlier traffic was affected after a 70-metre stretch of the National Highway was damaged due to rainfall near Gauchar town in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Monday.

Following the breach, officials from the departments concerned rushed to restore the road for traffic at the earliest.

"The National Highway near Gauchar, Kameda was blocked due to a breach spanning about 70 metres of the road. The departments concerned and executive bodies are working on a war footing to restore normal traffic movement on the road as soon as possible," an official had said.

The officials informed further that the movement of commuters and vehicles to Badrinath Dham, on this route, will remain suspended for the next 2-3 days.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 8:50 AM IST

