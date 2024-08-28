Uttarakhand to implement Uniform Civil Code by November 9, says CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday (August 28) announced that the government is committed to introducing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand before November 9, which is the state's foundation day.

To recall, Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, during the tenure of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led central government. The hill state was originally named Uttaranchal, but the name was changed to Uttarakhand on 1 January 2007.

Dhami said, "The UCC Bill will be implemented soon. We are resolved to implement it before November 9 in the state."

The Chief Minister added, "We have also done a great job of protecting the identity of Devbhoomi regarding religious conversion so that the original form of the state remains intact and by doing so, we can pass it on as a legacy to future generations as well."

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

The UCC aims to create a single set of personal laws applicable to all citizens, irrespective of their religion, gender, or caste, covering areas such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill during a special session of the Legislative Assembly on February 6 this year. The Bill was passed the following day, February 7, with a comfortable majority.

Chief Minister Dhami described the passing of the UCC Bill as a "historic day" for Uttarakhand.

PM Modi's push for Uniform Civil Code

During his Independence Day speech on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in India, highlighting the need for a secular civil code to eliminate religion-based discrimination.

PM Modi also urged the public to engage in discussions about the proposed nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and invited suggestions from the people.

“Many people in the country — and it is true — believe that the Civil Code we currently follow is, in fact, a communal one. It is imperative that we establish a Secular Civil Code in the country... Only then can we eliminate discrimination based on religion," added PM Modi.