Home / India News / Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 45 m drilling completed, 12 m more to go

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 45 m drilling completed, 12 m more to go

The authorities have also made elaborate healthcare arrangements for the workers as and when they crawl out through the pipe

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescuers have to drill up to around 57 metres in total to reach the trapped workers. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Inching closer to their goal, rescuers have inserted wide pipes up to 45 metres through the rubble and will have to drill another around 12 metres to reach the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara for 10 days, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The authorities have also made elaborate healthcare arrangements for the workers as and when they crawl out through the pipe.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking to reporters at the site around 4.30 pm, former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said, "We are very happy to inform you that (drilling of) a length of six metres has been achieved over the past one hour. Hopefully the next two-three hours will be comfortable in terms of assembling for the next push and attaining what all of us are waiting for. I hope that when we assemble again at 8 pm we have some similar good news to share with you."

He has been regularly briefing the media on the rescue efforts.

NHIDCL MD Mahmood Ahmed and Khulbe had told reporters earlier in the day that 39 metres had been drilled through the rubble to lay three 800-mm diametre pipes.

Rescuers have to drill up to around 57 metres in total to reach the trapped workers who have been stranded on the other side of the rubble since November 12.

On the healthcare arrangements, officials said a team of 15 doctors have been deployed. An eight-bed hospital has been prepared in the control room.

Several ambulances and a helicopter have been kept on standby, they said.

Also Read

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami on Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operations

CM Dhami interacts with public, seeks votes ahead of Bageshwar bypoll

U'khand tunnel: Must keep workers morale up, says PM; foreign expert visits

To make Uttarakhand corruption-free is our aim: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

US foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Pannun on American soil, reports FT

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu elected as Vice-Chair of UN Panel of Auditors

Indian Army contingent departs for Australia for joint military exercise

Two army personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

India invites investments from Nordic-Baltic nations at business conclave

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Uttarakhand

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story