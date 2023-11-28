Uttarkashi tunnel: PM lauds rescuers, workers after successful operation

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday night led the country in hailing the successful operation to rescue 41 workers trapped in Uttarakand's Silkyara tunnel for almost 17 days, saying it is an emotional moment for everyone.

Murmu said the nation salutes the resilience of the workers and remains grateful to them for building critical infrastructure, even at great personal risk.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I congratulate the teams and all experts who have acted with incredible grit and determination to perform one of the most difficult rescue missions in history," she said in a post on X.

Soon after the workers were brought out of the tunnel, Modi saluted the spirit of those involved in the operation and said their courage and resolve have given a new life to them.

"Everyone involved in the mission has created an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," he said in a post on X.

Wishing the rescued workers good health and well-being, he said their courage and patience inspire everyone.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that these friends of ours will meet their dear ones after a long wait," Modi said, asserting that the patience and courage of their family members cannot be praised enough.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this was great news for the nation and said it salutes the grit of the workers in facing such a challenging situation for so long.

He also expressed his gratitude to all the people and the agencies that made tireless efforts to save the lives.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said he is "relieved and happy" as all the trapped workers have been rescued.

"This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years. Various departments and agencies complemented each other despite facing numerous challenges," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Kharge said it is a matter of great relief and joy for everyone that the workers were brought out of the tunnel safely.

He urged the government to provide prompt health benefits and an appropriate compensation to the workers and demanded that a safety audit be conducted of all under-construction schemes so that a similar situation does not arise again.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh lauded the resilience and fortitude of the labourers.

Thanking Modi for providing constant support during the rescue efforts, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said no worker is critical but all of them will be kept under medical observation before being sent home.

He said evacuation began with the youngest of workers. They were all fit and crawled out of the passage on their own, he said.

Dhami also said Rs 1 lakh will be given to each rescued worker.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked "everyone who made their invaluable contribution" in saving the lives of the workers.