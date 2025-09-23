Home / India News / Govt must declare wet drought in Jalgaon, parts of Marathwada: Minister

Many of these areas have received more than 65 mm of rainfall in a single day | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil on Tuesday said the state government should declare a "wet drought" in Jalgaon district and parts of Marathwada, which were severely affected by heavy rains and flooding.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Patil said rains had caused widespread damage in Pachora, Jamner, Muktainagar, Erandol, Kasoda and Dharangaon in the district in north Maharashtra.

Many of these areas have received more than 65 mm of rainfall in a single day, he said.

Patil said one person has died while livestock, including buffaloes, cows, goats, and poultry, were swept away in the deluge.

The state water supply and sanitation minister said he would urge the state cabinet to declare a "wet drought" in Jalgaon and rain-affected parts of Marathwada, and seek aid from the Central government.

"Immediate relief and permanent assistance are needed. Quick assessments (panchanamas) must be conducted without delay," he said.

The minister said that NDRF teams are on alert, and local MLAs, along with officials from the revenue department, are continuously monitoring the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

