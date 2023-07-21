Home / India News / Taking steps to improve: Conrad admits Meghalaya's poor NITI Aayog ranking

Taking steps to improve: Conrad admits Meghalaya's poor NITI Aayog ranking

The chief minister said he accepted the report and admitted that even if action has been taken, the results may take some time to be seen

Press Trust of India Shillong
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Admitting to NITI Aayog ranking of Meghalaya as one of the poorest states in the country, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured that the state's situation will improve in the next five years.

Meghalaya has been ranked among the five poorest states in India in the 'National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI): A Progress Review 2023' report released by Niti Aayog on July 17.

The chief minister said he accepted the report and admitted that even if action has been taken, the results may take some time to be seen.

We have to accept we have challenges and are lagging behind. We have to start by accepting where we are, what are the challenges we face and work towards improving them, Conrad told PTI.

He said, All steps we have taken in the last five years have been towards improving the situation. I am sure that in the next five years, we will see a huge improvement in these numbers.

The CM said though the state has a lot of challenges, there are areas where the government has achieved success.

He highlighted how the state, which was ranked 27th in vaccination in 2018, is today ranked 2nd in the country.

This is because we made a very strong effort. Maternal mortality rate was very high earlier. But in the last five years, we have brought it down by almost 45-50% per cent, he said.

He informed that the state's actual expenditures crossed Rs 17,000 crore in 2023, a quantum jump from Rs 9,000 crore five years ago.

Highlighting the state's FOCUS and FOCUS+ programmes and the different mission-mode schemes for the benefit of farmers, the chief minister said these have directly impacted the economic condition of people.

Now, do they yield immediate results? It is not easy. It takes time. Everything takes time. But are we taking the necessary steps? We are. Are we seeing a change? Yes, we are. Will we be able to jump the ranks? We will, the CM added.

Reacting to the NITI Aayog report, the BJP, which is a coalition partner of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0, said the agency has pointed out correctly in its ranking.

BJP vice president and a member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Bernard Marak said, That a state has to be ranked as the poorest state by Niti Ayog is unfortunate, but it also gave a glimpse of where our state stands in the country's chart in spite of tremendous funds being pumped for all-round development.

He claimed that though the Central government made efforts to uplift the poor through various schemes in the state, targeted groups allegedly failed to get the benefits.

He said the amount of money sent through the state and the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) for implementation of various schemes is below expectations and has been noted by the Niti Aayog.

Also Read

People's trust in govt forced Mukul Sangma to leave Congress: Meghalaya CM

Govt to set up task force for land governance in North-Eastern states

Polling officials injured in road accident in West Garo Hills in Meghalaya

Meghalaya polls: Around 19,000 personnel, polling staff deployed on duty

Meghalaya assembly polls: A look at key contests between candidates

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

Sugar mills pay nearly Rs 1.04 trillion to cane farmers so far in 2022-23

ICMR to explore vaccine against 'WHO Blueprint Priority Pathogens': Govt

PMLA case: SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order

Man held for trying to enter Mamata Banerjee's home with arms in car

Topics :Conrad SangmaMeghalayaNiti AayogNiti Aayog Report

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story