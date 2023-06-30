Home / India News / Vedanta launches policy for transgender employees to promote inclusivity

Vedanta launches policy for transgender employees to promote inclusivity

As part of comprehensive policy, Vedanta extending additional medical benefits in terms of a 30-day gender reaffirmation leave and financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh for gender reaffirmation surgery

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Globally diversified natural resources company Vedanta on Friday said it has launched an inclusion policy for its transgender employees in an effort to promote inclusivity and diversity at workplace.

As part of the comprehensive policy, Vedanta is extending additional medical benefits in terms of a 30-day gender reaffirmation leave and financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh for gender reaffirmation surgery, the company said in a statement.

"At Vedanta, we are actively engaged in cultivating a culture that celebrates diversity, ensuring equal opportunities for all individuals. It gives me immense joy to announce the launch of our inclusion policy, which reflects our commitment to supporting transgender employees.

"With this policy, we aim to create an environment that not only recognises the needs of transgender employees but also champions their well-being and personal growth," Vedanta Non-Executive Director and Hindustan Zinc Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

In addition to the new policy benefits, Vedanta has been promoting diversity, inclusion, and social responsibility through continuous training and workshops.

These initiatives aim to educate and sensitise employees about the importance of creating an inclusive workspace for all.

Vedanta has also set a strategic goal to achieve 40 per cent inclusivity benchmark across its leadership ranks by 2050.

