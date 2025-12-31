Too drunk to drive? Telangana gig workers offer free New Year rides

In a proactive move to promote responsible New Year celebrations, gig workers across Hyderabad and other cities in Telangana have announced free transportation services for those who are unable to travel safely on their own after consuming alcohol. The initiative has been launched by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) to reduce road accidents, discourage drunken driving and ensure commuter safety during New Year festivities.

When will the free ride service operate and where?

The free ride service will be available from 11:00 pm on December 31 to 1:00 am on January 1, covering peak New Year celebration hours. The initiative will operate across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda jurisdictions, ensuring wide city-wide coverage during the celebrations.

Who can avail the service and how? ALSO READ | Restaurants brace for quieter New Year's Eve amid gig workers' strike plan Individuals who are intoxicated and not in a condition to return home safely can avail the free ride service by calling 8977009804. A fleet of 500 vehicles, including cabs, auto-rickshaws and electric two-wheelers, has been deployed for the initiative. What is the objective behind the initiative? TGPWU President Shaik Salauddin said drunk driving poses a serious threat to both motorists and pedestrians, especially during festive occasions. To address this risk, the union has launched the #HumAapkeSaathHai campaign to prevent accidents and save lives, news agency ANI reported.

“For the past eight years, TGPWU has been providing free rides on New Year’s Eve through auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers. This year, we are strengthening the initiative by collaborating with Bijliride,” Salauddin said. He added that the partnership allows for faster last-mile response, electric two-wheelers and coordinated on-ground support, enabling the service to reach more people during peak hours. “Our only intention is to ensure that people return home safely,” he said, as quoted by ANI. EV fleet adds momentum to New Year safety initiative Electric vehicle rental platform Bijliride has integrated its EV fleet and ground teams into the campaign to enhance coverage, responsiveness and safe mobility across the city.

ALSO READ | Delivery firms brace for gig workers' logout strike on December 31 A founder of Bijliride said mobility is about protecting lives, not just moving vehicles. “If our fleet can prevent even one accident or help one person get home safely, then this collaboration with TGPWU serves its true purpose,” the founder said. Has Telangana done this before? This is not the first time Telangana has rolled out such a safety-focused initiative during New Year celebrations. Last year, cab drivers in Hyderabad launched a similar campaign to discourage partygoers from driving under the influence of alcohol. As part of the initiative, 500 cabs and 250 bike taxis offered free transportation across several police commissionerates on the night of December 31.