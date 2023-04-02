Vehicles' auction by police department will be done online: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Sunday said the auction of condemned and other vehicles by the police department would be done online.

Addressing a "Jan Samvad" programme in Kharak Kalan village in Bhiwani, the chief minister said an order for it will be issued soon, according to an official statement issued here.

During the programme, a villager requested the chief minister to initiate online auction of vehicles by the police department. The chief minister accepted the request and made the announcement.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that to prevent migration of people from villages to cities, all facilities that are available in cities in terms of education, health, transport, etc, would be provided in villages and colonies as well.

He said the state government has approved the demand of the villagers for a community centre in the village.

The chief minister announced a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 from his personal fund for medical treatment of a farmer named Ajit.

Khattar said that in the last eight years, about one lakh government jobs have been given to the youth. He said that more than 10,000 jobs have been provided in Bhiwani district and more than 40 jobs have been given to the youth in Kharak Kalan village itself.

During the programme, a citizen demanded the construction of a railway station in Kharak Kalan village. The chief minister informed that the area MP has already written a letter to the Ministry of Railways in this regard and that he too will write to the ministry for it.

The chief minister called upon farmers to cultivate crops other than paddy and adopt micro-irrigation.

He said that the ground water level is continuously depleting in Haryana and the first priority of the government is to meet the need of drinking water and after that water is made available for irrigation.

Later, addressing villagers in Kalinga village in Bhiwani, Khattar announced that a digital library will be set up there.

On the request of a woman to tackle the drug menace in the village, Khattar called upon ex-servicemen to form a task force at their level to root out this problem.

He asked them to make the villagers aware and save the youth from the grip of drugs.

The chief minister said drug menace is a social evil. The government is taking stringent steps to end drug menace. Rehabilitation centres will have to be set up for the youth who have fallen prey to drug addiction, he said.

He said that khap panchayats, NGOs and people will also have to work together with the government to tackle the problem.

He said the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign became successful with the cooperation of the society.

Haryana had a sex ratio of 871 girls per 1,000 boys earlier and today there are 923 girls per 1000 boys, he added.