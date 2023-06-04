Home / India News / Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar dies at 94 due to prolonged illness

Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar dies at 94 due to prolonged illness

Latkar, a well-known actor of Marathi and Hindi cinema, started her career in 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar dies at 94 due to prolonged illness

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Noted actor Sulochana Latkar died on Sunday due to prolonged illness at a hospital here, her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavkar confirmed. She was 94.

Latkar, a well-known actor of Marathi and Hindi cinema, started her career in 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films.

The actor was admitted to Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar on May 8.

"She passed away at around 6.30 pm at the hospital due to prolonged illness. She had a respiratory tract infection for which she was admitted on May 8," Parag told PTI.

Some of Latkar's notable films are "Sasurvas", "Vahinichya Bangdya", and "Dhakti Jau" in Marathi and "Aaye Din Bahar Ke", "Gora Aur Kala", "Devar", "Talaash", and "Azaad", in Hindi.

In Bollywood, the actor largely played on-screen mother to lead stars of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s including Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan.

She featured in Hindi blockbuster hits such as "Heera", "Reshma Aur Shera", "Jaani Dushman", "Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai", "Jhonny Mera Naam", "Kati Patang", Mere Jeevan Saathi", "Prem Nagar", and "Bhola Bhala".

Latkar was honoured with Padma Shri in 1999. She is survived by her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar.

Her last rites will be held tomorrow at 5 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

Also Read

PM Modi condoles the demise of noted Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

Catching coronavirus again increases your risk of getting long Covid

Remain cautious, focus should be on clinical cases: Experts on Covid surge

Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

Lucknow University to set up 'Bharat Lab' to study consumer behaviour

Teachings of Sant Kabir relevant even in modern times: Bhupinder Hooda

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in India on two-day visit

Train crash: Contact to be established with 6 persons, says TN govt

Govt remains deeply committed to Act East Policy: Sarbananda Sonowal

Topics :EntertainmentBollywood

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story