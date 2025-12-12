Home / India News / Veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil passes away at 90 in Maharashtra

Veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil passes away at 90 in Maharashtra

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 8:49 AM IST
Veteran Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away on Friday at his home in Latur, Maharashtra. He was 90. Patil died after a brief illness, reported PTI.  He served as Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held several key portfolios in the Union Cabinet. Patil represented the Latur Lok Sabha constituency seven times during his political career.  He was the union home minister from 2004 to 2008. He resigned from the position shortly after the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai began. 

Topics :CongressMaharashtra

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

