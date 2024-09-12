'Protector of idea of India': Leaders pay tribute to Sitaram Yechury

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday at the age of 72. He had been undergoing treatment for a severe respiratory infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Sitaram Yechury, the CPI(M) general secretary, was a prominent figure in Indian politics, known for his steadfast commitment to leftist ideology and his role as a strong advocate for workers’ rights. His death has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum, with leaders from various parties expressing their condolences. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP, paid tribute to Yechury, calling him a “protector of the idea of India with a deep understanding of our country”. Reflecting on their long conversations, Gandhi said, “I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X and wrote, “Pained by the passing away of CPI(M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sitaram Yechuri. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as a seasoned parliamentarian who was known for his knowledge and articulation. He was also my friend with whom I had several interactions. I will always recall my interactions with him. Condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!”

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar hailed Yechury as an important voice of the left in India. “His experience allowed him to serve two consecutive terms as CPI(M) general secretary. The leftist movement has lost one of its strongest pillars. The voice of labour, workers, and farmers' rights has been silenced with Yechury’s passing. Sitaram pays a moving tribute to Yechury,” Pawar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).







Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati expressed her sorrow, calling Yechury’s death “extremely sad”. She described him as a skilled parliamentarian and a warm-hearted individual. “My deepest condolences to his family and all his loved ones. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow,” she posted on X.



More From This Section

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described his death as a loss for national politics. “Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. He was a veteran parliamentarian, and his demise will be felt deeply in the national political landscape. My condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues,” she wrote.





Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh praised Yechury as a leader who united people in the fight against communalism. “He may have left this world, but he will live on in the voices of the poor, labourers, and oppressed. His passing is an irreparable loss for Indian politics. Red Salute to Comrade @SitaramYechury ji,” Singh wrote.





Congress MP from Sivaganga, Karti Chidambaram expressed sadness, noting that Yechury’s journey was marked by his unwavering dedication to his principles. “He made a lasting difference and inspired countless individuals. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his work. May his memory be a source of comfort and inspiration during this difficult time,” Karti wrote on X.