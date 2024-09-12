Hurry! Update your Aadhar for free: Deadline ends in 2 days; details inside

Now is the time to act if your Aadhar card was issued more than ten years ago and has not been updated yet. The deadline of September 14th to update your Aadhar card is approaching quickly. There are just two days left, so make sure your information is up to date by submitting identification and proof of address. In order to complete the Aadhaar authentication procedure, you must supply your Aadhaar number in addition to any biometric or demographic information that UIDAI's Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) would subsequently verify. UIDAI verifies that the data they have on file matches yours. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Update your Aadhar card for free: Step to Step

• Go to [myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in](https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in) and log in utilising your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

• Review your identity and address details showcased in your profile.

• If the information is right, press on the option ‘I verify that the above details are correct.’

• Choose the documents you wish to submit for identity and address verification from the drop-down menus.

• Upload the chosen documents. Ensure each file is less than 2 MB and in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format.

• Review the information and submit it to update your Aadhaar details.

Why is it important to update Aadhar and what will happen if it's not done before the deadline?

You will be charged Rs 50 for updating your Aadhaar details after the September 14 deadline. Since upgrades are currently free, it makes sense to finish any changes ahead of time to save money on this extra expense.

In order to verify your Aadhaar number, you must submit it to UIDAI's Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) together with any relevant demographic or biometric information.

Revalidating your Aadhaar protects your identification and access to necessary services by ensuring that the data associated with your card is up to date.

By comparing the information provided during revalidation with the data previously kept in its system, UIDAI will confirm it. Your Aadhaar details will be successfully updated if everything matches.

Which Aadhaar details can’t be updated online?

Biometric information such as fingerprints, iris scans, and facial pictures cannot be updated online. You are also limited in changing your gender and date of birth once. Make sure your Aadhaar card is updated and valid to avoid last-minute stress and additional fees.

What is an Aadhaar Card?

The Aadhaar card was first introduced on January 28, 2009 and has become one of India's most important identity documents. The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) is the organization that issues this 12-digit unique identity number.

Like the PAN card or voter ID, Aadhaar is a proof of identification, but it is more flexible because it may be connected to other services like banking and government benefits. The Adhaar Card can also be used to access a range of services and get benefits from numerous Centre and State Government welfare schemes.