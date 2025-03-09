Home / India News / VP Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to Aiims after chest pain, condition stable

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to Aiims after chest pain, condition stable

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at AIIMS Delhi after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Photo:PTI)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 10:18 AM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the cardiac department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) Delhi on early Sunday morning, reported news agency PTI. He is stable and under observation, the agency said citing hospital sources.
 
The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am after he reportedly complained of uneasiness and chest pain.
 
The Vice President was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at Aiims.
 
He is currently under observation and a group of doctors is monitoring his condition.  (More to follow)
First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

