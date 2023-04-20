Home / India News / Victory of people: BJP on court rejecting Rahul's plea in defamation case

Victory of people: BJP on court rejecting Rahul's plea in defamation case

A court in Gujarat's Surat city on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark

New Delhi
Victory of people: BJP on court rejecting Rahul's plea in defamation case

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP Thursday hailed the Surat court's decision to reject Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case as a "victory" of the judiciary and the people.

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "The court's decision is a slap on the arrogance of the Gandhi family, especially Rahul Gandhi."

It also proves that law is equal for everyone, he said at a press conference here.

A court in Gujarat's Surat city on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

The court of additional sessions judge R P Mogera rejected Gandhi's application for a stay on conviction which, if allowed, could have paved the way for his reinstatement as the Member of Parliament.

The 52-year-old Congress leader was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019 but was disqualified a day after the lower court last month sentenced him to two years in jail in the case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

Topics :Rahul GandhiCriminal defamationDefamation case

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul to file appeal in Surat court against conviction in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi to file appeal against conviction in defamation case on Monday

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi

Anti-graft act ensured civil servant can properly discharge duties: VP

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid, under quarantine

Karnataka people will bless AAP in Assembly polls: Punjab CM Mann

Sambalpur violence: Govt extends suspension of internet till April 22

Centre to enable Aadhaar authentication by entities other than govt depts

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story