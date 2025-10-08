Home / India News / Vijay's TVK moves SC challenging HC order for SIT probe into Karur stampede

Vijay's TVK moves SC challenging HC order for SIT probe into Karur stampede

On Tuesday, the bench agreed to hear on October 10 BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea challenging the high court order refusing a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede

Tamil actor Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order constituting a SIT to probe the Karur stampede that killed 41 people. The apex court agreed to hear the plea on Friday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of a lawyer that the plea, filed through TVK's secretary Aadhav Arjuna, be listed for hearing.

On Tuesday, the bench agreed to hear on October 10 BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea challenging the high court order refusing a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede and seeking a CBI investigation.

The CJI agreed to hear the instant plea on Friday along with the other petition.

TVK has sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, contending that a fair and impartial probe would not be possible if conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu police.

The stampede, which led to 41 deaths, injured more than 60 people. Police noted that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants. Police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

