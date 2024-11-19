Vintage car owners in Delhi get relief as LG issues protective orders

Vintage car enthusiasts in Delhi can breathe a sigh of relief as the city’s Transport Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been instructed not to impound or penalise bona fide vintage vehicles. The directive comes from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who has asked enforcement teams to refrain from taking coercive action against such vehicles.

This decision follows a representation by the Heritage Motoring Club of India, which raised concerns over authorities impounding vintage vehicles despite existing protections. The club had sought clear guidelines to prevent such incidents.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat clarified that, under a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notification dated July 15, 2021, vehicles over 50 years old can be registered as vintage vehicles. The Transport Department has also issued orders detailing application procedures, issuing registration certificates, and assigning the “DLVA” registration series for these vehicles.

The Secretariat noted that a misinterpretation of rules regarding end-of-life vehicles had led to enforcement agencies mistakenly targeting vintage cars. It also referred to a December 18, 2017, National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, which allows antique vehicles to be registered as vintage under specific conditions.

In his statement, the Lieutenant Governor expressed concern over actions by authorities that appeared to violate these guidelines and the NGT order. He directed enforcement teams to “desist from coercive action in case of bona fide vintage vehicles.”

This directive provides clarity for vintage car owners and ensures their vehicles are protected from unwarranted penalties.