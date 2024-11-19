Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Manipur govt lifts suspension on broadband services after three days

Mobile internet services, however, remained suspended, according to an order issued by Home Commissioner N Ashok Kumar

mobile internet 5g data
The suspension was extended for two more days on Monday. | Representative Photo
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
The Manipur government has conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services three days after imposing it, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.

Mobile internet services, however, remained suspended, according to an order issued by Home Commissioner N Ashok Kumar.

Amid escalating violence, the administration clamped the restriction order in seven districts on November 16.

"Considering the sufferings of the common people as the internet ban had affected functioning of important offices, institutions, and people who work from home, the state government has made a considered decision to lift suspension in case of broadband services conditionally, the order said.

A subscriber shall not accept any connection other than the one allowed, and no Wifi or hotspots shall be allowed, it said.

The government, however, decided to keep the ban on mobile internet data, according to the order.

The administration imposed the suspension on November 16 in seven districts - Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems.

The suspension was extended for two more days on Monday.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

