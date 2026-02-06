Violence erupts in Manipur's Churachandpur over Deputy CMs swearing-in

A protest against the swearing in of new Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur between Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho turned violent on Thursday as security forces clashed with the mob in Churachandpur district.

The unrest reportedly began on Thursday at around 6 pm in the Tuibong Main Market area, where hundreds of young protesters attempted to push security forces back to their barracks.

However, when the security forces were reluctant to comply, confrontations escalated side by side with stone pelting, while others burnt tyres in the middle of the road.

The youngsters' anger and resentment overflowed as they were taken to believe that three Kuki Zomi MLAs are joining the Manipur Government with Nemcha having been sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister and another two, LM Khaute and Ngursanglur, due to be sworn in.