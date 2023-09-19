Violence to dowry: Surge in complaints at National Commission for Women

Talk of increased representation in legislatures comes even as violence, dowry and other complaints at the National Commission for Women (NCW) have been rising.

The last two years have seen over 30,000 complaints annually. A total of 20,963 complaints of crime against women were registered by the NCW in 2023 as of 5 p.m. on 19 September.



On Monday, the Union Cabinet introduced the bill to reserve one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for increased participation in the country's development.

Complaints this year are equivalent to 67.7 per cent of total complaints received in 2022, with three months left in 2023. Data from the year 2000 on the NCW dashboard show that 30,957 cases were recorded in 2022, the highest since 2014, when 33,906 cases were registered. The year 2021 was the only other year with over 30,000 complaints (chart 1).





The commission recorded complaints for 24 categories, such as acid attacks, cybercrimes against women, dowry death, sexual harassment, and rape. The maximum number of complaints were registered under the right to live with dignity, followed by protection of women against domestic violence, dowry harassment, outraging the modesty of women/molestation, and rape/attempt to rape.

More than half of the complaints were from Uttar Pradesh. Delhi recorded 1,765 cases, followed by Bihar (979), Maharashtra (906) and Madhya Pradesh (856). These five states account for 77.9 per cent of the total complaints (chart 2).





In the previous year as well, 54.5 per cent of the complaints were from Uttar Pradesh.

The prevalence of violence against women in their lifetime was the third highest in India among the G20 nations, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).



The share of women who experienced physical/sexual violence from an intimate partner was 35 per cent in India. It is the highest in Canada at 44.1 per cent. Next was Saudi Arabia with 43 per cent. It was the lowest in Italy at 16 per cent (chart 3).



Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) show that total crime against women under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) increased by 4.2 per cent to 357,671 in 2021 from 343,177 in 2019.