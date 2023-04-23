Vivo expects X90 'Made in India' series to spur premium segment growth

vivo expects soon-to-be-launched X90 series to catalyse its growth in the premium segment in the Indian market and these devices will also be 'Made in India', according to the company.

The X90 series - scheduled for official launch on April 26, comprises two flagship devices, vivo X90 and vivo X90 Pro. The new devices aim to offer users a "superior" mobile photography and videography experience, a senior company official said.

The X90 handsets in India are being manufactured in its Greater Noida facility.

Earlier this month, the company had said it will invest Rs 1,100 crore more by the end of 2023 to increase its manufacturing capacity in the country, and that production in its new unit in Greater Noida is expected to begin by early 2024.

vivo already has a manufacturing unit operational in Greater Noida, and every vivo smartphone that is sold in India is Made in India.

Yogendra Sriramula, Head, Brand Strategy, vivo India termed X90 a "pathbreaking product" as it takes camera capability to another level and said while the company does not give sales target, more often than not it has seen demand surpassing estimates for various devices in X series.

"We can't quote numbers but we want 13 per cent (our current share in the Rs 30,000-plus premium segment in India) to go up and want it to hit a higher number. Will it turbocharge our growth...I am hopeful and confident that it will," he said.

In the year 2020, when the company launched X series products, vivo ended the year with 3.3 per cent share of volumes in the Rs 30,000-plus market - a number that has since steadily risen to 13 per cent, he pointed out.

The company expects the premium segment to grow "very rapidly" in India, seeing how it has taken off in the last few years.

Sriramula noted that the premium market sets the equity for a brand. "We are a portfolio player, so obviously our focus is across the portfolio. But if you want to build a brand for the future, and if you wish to establish yourself in the long term, having premium play is very important...X series builds us a differentiated identity that separates us from others," he said.

The company is hopeful of a strong future and remains committed to this segment. Sriramula said that the X90 series too is being manufactured in the company's Greater Noida facility.

Both smartphones feature the latest generation of vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging systems, and are powered by a Dual Flagship chipset comprising MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (India's first) along with Pro Imaging Chip V2.

The company recently held a briefing session about the X90 series smartphone in Hanoi (Vietnam) where it shared details about the upcoming product, and showcased features around camera capabilities, and other innovations and technologies in the latest X90 series.

X90 series are the latest devices coming out of the vivo and ZEISS Imaging Partnership. It brings a slew of advancements and industry first features to provide superior photography and videography experience, according to Sriramula.

Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, vivo said the new X90 series furthers the company's commitment to giving customers a truly premium smartphone experience while also fulfilling their ever-evolving needs.

"We constantly innovate and work to provide our customers with the best mobile imaging technology through in-house R&D and partnerships with global brands like ZEISS. The X-series has won the hearts of many and helped us ensure steady growth in the premium segment," Tagra added.