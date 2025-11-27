Centre files curative plea in SC over states' right to levy mining cess

The Union government’s step comes after the top court last year rejected the Centre’s review petition against an earlier ruling.

What did the Supreme Court say?

CJI Kant said he would take a decision on the listing of the plea, adding that he had planned to commence hearings by nine-judge Constitution Benches from January 2026, though the proposal has not yet been discussed with other judges, reported Bar and Bench.

What is the case about?

On July 25, 2024, the top court had upheld state governments’ rights to levy a cess on mining lands and quarries while ruling that the royalty paid by mining operators to the Centre was not a tax. Later, a nine-judge Constitution Bench headed by former CJI D Y Chandrachud decided that the judgment would apply retrospectively, although the Centre had pleaded for a prospective implementation.