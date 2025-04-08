Home / India News / Waqf Act sparks uproar in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly; PDP MLA escorted out

Waqf Act sparks uproar in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly; PDP MLA escorted out

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly sees second day of chaos as the Opposition protests Waqf (Amendment) Act; PDP's Waheed Para escorted out, Mehbooba, Sajad Lone demand action against Speaker

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, waqf bill
Uproar in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly (Photo:X/ANI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
For the second day in a row, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes, as opposition parties continued their demand for a debate on the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act. The uproar led to a temporary suspension of the session on Tuesday.
 
Tensions flared between members of the ruling National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), resulting in a heated exchange over the recently passed Waqf Act and its ramifications.
The altercation interrupted the Assembly’s proceedings, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House until 1 pm.
 
The PDP, along with the Awami Ittehad Party, had submitted an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the Act. However, the Speaker rejected the motion, leading to protests from several MLAs. Slogans were raised inside the Assembly, and PDP legislator Waheed Para was eventually escorted out of the House.
 
PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her disapproval on X, calling the Speaker’s conduct a violation of fundamental rights. "The Waqf issue transcends matters of faith. It is a direct assault on the rights, beliefs, and dignity of 240 million Muslims in India. As the only Muslim-majority region Jammu and Kashmir must rise to the occasion and defend the rights of its people," she posted.
  Mufti further said, "In light of this, PDP has submitted a fresh resolution addressing this crucial issue. The government must take it seriously to ensure that the voice of the people is heard. I urge the Chief Minister, the Legislative Assembly and the J&K government to show political resolve and stand firm against any encroachment on the rights of its people."
 
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leader Sajad Lone also voiced his dissatisfaction, urging for a no-confidence motion to be brought against the Speaker.

Also Read

AIMPLB moves SC challenging constitutional validity of new Waqf law

SC to consider urgent listing of pleas challenging validity of Waqf Act

Only those who misunderstood are opposing it: Kiren Rijiju on Waqf Act

Jamiat moves SC challenging validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025

Notices issued to 300 for protesting against Waqf Act in UP's Muzaffarnagar

 
"We too want that there should be a resolution. J&K is the only Muslim-majority province in the entire country. Muslims of India deserve that strong message goes from here. But for that, the Speaker is not ready. The Speaker has been elected by the NC. If they are serious, they should bring a no-confidence motion against him, remove him and bring in a new Speaker who would allow this. Short of that, there is no other solution. This is the only solution," Lone told news agency ANI.
 

Parliament passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025

 
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, received parliamentary approval following its passage in the Rajya Sabha last week after a marathon 12-hour debate. It was passed in the Upper House with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. The Lok Sabha had earlier cleared the Bill with a 288-232 vote margin.
 
The proposed amendments aim to revise the original Waqf Act of 1995, introducing provisions to enhance the functioning of waqf tribunals, formalise the selection process, and establish fixed tenures to ensure more effective dispute resolution.
 
(With agency inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jailed Meerut murder accused found pregnant: Will it affect her sentence?

Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway section likely to be completed by Dec 31: Assam CM

North India is on the verge of an extreme heatwave, IMD issues yellow alert

LIVE news: Tamil Nadu Governor holding back 10 bills for President's assent is illegal, says SC

SC sets aside HC order against Tehseen, says courts not moral police

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiWaqf BoardJammu and Kashmir governmentJammu and KashmirBS Web ReportsPDP

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story