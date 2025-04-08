Waqf Act sparks uproar in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly; PDP MLA escorted out

For the second day in a row, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes, as opposition parties continued their demand for a debate on the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act. The uproar led to a temporary suspension of the session on Tuesday.

Tensions flared between members of the ruling National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), resulting in a heated exchange over the recently passed Waqf Act and its ramifications.

The altercation interrupted the Assembly’s proceedings, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House until 1 pm.

The PDP, along with the Awami Ittehad Party, had submitted an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the Act. However, the Speaker rejected the motion, leading to protests from several MLAs. Slogans were raised inside the Assembly, and PDP legislator Waheed Para was eventually escorted out of the House.

PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her disapproval on X, calling the Speaker’s conduct a violation of fundamental rights. "The Waqf issue transcends matters of faith. It is a direct assault on the rights, beliefs, and dignity of 240 million Muslims in India. As the only Muslim-majority region Jammu and Kashmir must rise to the occasion and defend the rights of its people," she posted.

Mufti further said, "In light of this, PDP has submitted a fresh resolution addressing this crucial issue. The government must take it seriously to ensure that the voice of the people is heard. I urge the Chief Minister, the Legislative Assembly and the J&K government to show political resolve and stand firm against any encroachment on the rights of its people."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leader Sajad Lone also voiced his dissatisfaction, urging for a no-confidence motion to be brought against the Speaker.

"We too want that there should be a resolution. J&K is the only Muslim-majority province in the entire country. Muslims of India deserve that strong message goes from here. But for that, the Speaker is not ready. The Speaker has been elected by the NC. If they are serious, they should bring a no-confidence motion against him, remove him and bring in a new Speaker who would allow this. Short of that, there is no other solution. This is the only solution," Lone told news agency ANI.

Parliament passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, received parliamentary approval following its passage in the Rajya Sabha last week after a marathon 12-hour debate. It was passed in the Upper House with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. The Lok Sabha had earlier cleared the Bill with a 288-232 vote margin.

The proposed amendments aim to revise the original Waqf Act of 1995, introducing provisions to enhance the functioning of waqf tribunals, formalise the selection process, and establish fixed tenures to ensure more effective dispute resolution.

(With agency inputs)