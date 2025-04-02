Waqf Amendment Bill: Does NDA have enough numbers to pass in both houses?

The highly debated Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 , is set to be presented in the Parliament today. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are in favour of passing the Bill, while the opposition parties are opposing the same. The discussion on the Bill is set to take place in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, April 2.

Does the BJP have enough support in Parliament?

In the Lok Sabha, the BJP needs at least 272 votes to pass the Bill. The BJP itself has 240 MPs. With support from its allies — JD(U) (12 MPs), TDP (16 MPs), LJP (RV) (5 MPs), RLD (2 MPs), and Shiv Sena (7 MPs) — the NDA has enough votes to pass the Bill.

In the Rajya Sabha, the NDA has 125 MPs, while the Bill needs 119 votes to pass. The government is confident that it will also get support from smaller parties and nominated members.

What is the Waqf Amendment Bill?

The Waqf Amendment Bill aims to bring changes to the way Waqf properties are managed in India. The government argues that it will bring more transparency and efficiency. However, opposition parties and Muslim organisations believe that it will harm the rights of the Muslim community.

Why is the Bill controversial?

Opposition parties claim that the Bill violates the Constitution. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticised it, saying, “This Bill is unconstitutional. This Bill is a grave violation of Article 14, Articles 25, 26 and 29. This is not Waqf Bill rather it’s a Waqf Barbaad Bill.”

ALSO READ | Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Which parties support it and who opposes it? The Congress party and its allies have also raised concerns. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Every opposition party opposes it, but what is the stand of so-called secular parties JD(U) and TDP?” Many opposition leaders believe that the Bill is an attack on the rights of minorities.

Government’s defense of the Bill

The BJP and its allies argue that the Bill is meant to improve the functioning of Waqf boards. Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Om Birla, has agreed to an eight-hour debate on the Bill.

The government also claims that the Bill has gone through careful revisions. JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha said, “Our party had said that it should not be implemented with retrospective effect, and we hope that the government will consider it.” TDP national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain also reassured Muslim communities, saying, “Chandrababu Naidu has already mentioned that we will work in the interests of the Muslim community.”

Who supports the Bill?

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has enough support in Parliament to pass the Bill. Key allies include:

Janata Dal (United) - JD(U)

Telugu Desam Party - TDP

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - LJP (RV)

Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Initially, some of these parties had concerns, but they later backed the Bill after their suggestions were included. Christian organisations, such as the Church of Bharat and the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, have also supported the Bill.