Lok Sabha clears Waqf Bill after 12-hour debate; Opposition slams move

The Lok Sabha, early on Thursday, passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, following a heated debate that lasted over 12 hours. The government described the proposed amendments as a step to streamline the functioning of waqf boards and promote greater transparency.

Several opposition parties strongly opposed the Bill, alleging that it threatens the autonomy of waqf institutions and undermines minority rights, labelling it “anti-Muslim”.

The Bill was passed after all amendments proposed by opposition members were rejected through voice votes. It was subsequently cleared by a division of votes, with 288 in favour and 232 against. The Bill will now be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Waqf Bill 1995 vs 2024: Key changes and why they matter, explained Responding to the debate, Union minister for minority affairs Kiren Rijiju said there is no place in the world safer than India for minorities, attributing this to the secularism of the majority community.

He said even small minority groups like the Parsis live safely in India, and all minorities live here with dignity.

Also Read

“Some members have claimed that minorities are not safe in India. This is entirely untrue. There is no safer place for minorities than India. I, too, belong to a minority community, and we all live here without fear and with pride,” Rijiju said after the debate on the Bill.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called the Waqf (Amendment) Bill a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and undermining their personal laws and property rights.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said: “This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future.”

He added: “The Congress party strongly opposes this legislation as it attacks the very idea of India and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion.”

Rijiju had earlier moved the Bill in the House for consideration and passage.

The Bill proposes amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995, with the stated aim of improving the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It seeks to address the limitations of the existing law by enhancing the efficiency of waqf boards, streamlining the registration process, and promoting the use of technology in maintaining and managing waqf records.