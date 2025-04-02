Home / India News / U'khand HC directs Garhwal Commissioner over illegal constructions in Doon

U'khand HC directs Garhwal Commissioner over illegal constructions in Doon

A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mahra asked as to how the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MMDA) is compounding the constructions

This is in context of the Supreme Court recently referring to a larger Bench the issue of the powers of courts to modify and/or partially set aside an arbitral award
The high court asked the commissioner to appear before it on May 5 to explain the situation. | File Image
Press Trust of India Nainital
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday put a stay on illegal constructions in Dehradun and Rishikesh, and directed Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey to appear before it through video conferencing on May 5 to explain how the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority is compounding the constructions being done in violation of the sanctioned maps in the two towns.

A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mahra asked as to how the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MMDA) is compounding the constructions, which are being done in violation of the sanctioned maps.

The high court asked the commissioner to appear before it on May 5 to explain the situation.

Pankaj Agarwal, a resident of Rishikesh, and others had filed a public interest litigation before the high court claiming that many constructions are being done in Dehradun and Rishikesh in violation of the sanctioned maps.

It was said in the petition that while the MDDA has been taking action by sealing the said constructions, but the MDDA assistant engineer would remove the sealing and compound the constructions after sometime.

The petitioners approached the court, saying that illegal constructions should be stopped in order to save the environment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PIL filed in Allahabad HC to stop Justice Yashwant Varma from taking oath

Highlights: Case against CAA protestors based on assumptions, says court in Delhi riots case

BJP allies back Waqf Bill; Shah, Rijiju say it won't be retrospective

Karnataka HC directs taxi firms to stop bike taxis within six weeks

Telangana tunnel search operations to finish in 15 days: Srinivas Reddy

Topics :Dehradun AirportUttarakhandHigh Court

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story