Karnataka HC directs taxi firms to stop bike taxis within six weeks

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed taxi aggregators to stop bike taxi services in the state within six weeks.

It stated that bike taxis cannot operate until the state government notifies proper guidelines under the Motor Vehicle Act. | Photo: Company website
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 9:28 PM IST
The single-judge bench of Justice B M Shyam Prasad directed the state government to ensure that bike taxi operations are halted within the stipulated time.

This direction came after ride-hailing apps such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido, which also operate bike taxis, approached the High Court seeking necessary directives for the state government to formulate a policy for running bike taxis.

While ordering the bike taxi operators to cease operations by six weeks, the court instructed the state government to formulate guidelines in this regard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Uber bike taxiBike Taxiapp-based taxi serviceHigh CourtBangalore

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

